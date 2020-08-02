The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets each earned wins in their first games inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World.
Now, the teams will face off Sunday night in what’s sure to be an exciting matchup that features three of basketball’s biggest stars.
The Bucks sit firmly in first place of the Eastern Conference with a record of 54-12. Houston is looking to make up ground in the West, as it currently is in sixth place with a 41-24 record.
Here’s how to watch:
When: Sunday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images