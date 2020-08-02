Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets each earned wins in their first games inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World.

Now, the teams will face off Sunday night in what’s sure to be an exciting matchup that features three of basketball’s biggest stars.

The Bucks sit firmly in first place of the Eastern Conference with a record of 54-12. Houston is looking to make up ground in the West, as it currently is in sixth place with a 41-24 record.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images