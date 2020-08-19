Cam Newton Gets Kick Out Of Video Comparing His Dancing To Tom Brady’s

Cam Newton got into a groove Tuesday at Patriots practice, but not just with his passing, it appears.

The New England quarterback was spotted dancing during the Pats’ second padded session of training camp. And those with a long memory remember that the previous Pats signal-caller, Tom Brady, also had a penchant for busting a move during training camp practices.

And when Newton caught wind of that on Twitter, he quite clearly was amused.

Newton’s standing in the Patriots quarterback room is a little different than Brady’s, for obvious reasons. In fact, Pats head coach Bill Belichick actually isn’t ruling out using a quarterback platoon of sorts in the upcoming campaign.