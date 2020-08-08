Cam Newton and Josh McDaniels enter the 2020 season in a somewhat similar position.

McDaniels is working with what will be a new starting quarterback for the first time during his two-phased tenure with the New England Patriots. Newton, similarly, is trying to learn a new offense for the first time since he was drafted first overall in 2011.

But while the Patriots offense has long been said to be difficult for newcomers, McDaniels depicted confidence that with Newton’s football knowledge, the 2015 NFL MVP seems to be on the right path to picking up the playbook.

“He’s a smart football player,” McDaniels told reporters with a smile during a video conference Friday.

“He’s played a lot of football. He’s seen a lot of stuff. You know, guys in our league, I think rarely have the type of success that a player like he has had in his past without understanding the game,” McDaniels continued. “He learns well.”

Newton was also asked about the learning process, almost all of which has taken place in meetings as the Patriots have only held walkthroughs and conditioning sessions.

Newton, in relation to that, was asked about a quote from receiver Julian Edelman, who noted the system was like “calculus” in one of Newton’s Instagram posts. The QB told reporters Friday it was among the things he remembered most from his first conversation with Edelman.

“Man, this whole process has just been amazing. Just to be around these guys and trying to understand as much as possible in this short period of time,” Newton said. “You know, at the end of the day, football is still football. And you just can’t make too much on it than what it already is.

“Josh has been there every step of the way, as well as coach Jedd (Fisch). And, you know, just been hammering away. All the quarterbacks have been trying to learn this whole system for what it is worth and we’ve been assisting each other on that as well.”

Newton learning the offense is obviously if not the biggest, among the biggest aspects to him earning the starting quarterback position. After all, Newton said he feels “amazing” physically and will be “full-go” when practices begin Aug. 12 and padded sessions begin Aug. 17.

Bill Belichick stayed mum when asked about Newton’s progress, but the Patriots believe the preseason will help sort the quarterback competition out.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports Images