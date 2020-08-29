Cam Newton’s Latest Instagram Offers ‘Gratitude’ Toward Bill Belichick

Cam Newton has said all the right things since arriving in New England.

And the 31-year-old signal-caller took that one step further Friday with his latest social media post.

The first-year Patriots quarterback posted a photo from inside Gillette Stadium, likely during Friday’s in-stadium “game simulation,” standing with head coach Bill Belichick.

Newton had a simple caption to go along with it: “Gratitude.”

In other news, Newton seems to hold the edge the the Patriots’ quarterback competition, and teammates like Julian Edelman already have expressed what they like about playing with the 2015 NFL MVP.

Belichick and the Patriots have yet to name a starting quarterback, but the coach did praise Newton earlier this week.

“He’s an extremely hard-working player, first guy in, last one out type of guy,” Belichick said. “He’s really studied hard and has spent a lot of extra time trying to learn our offense, our communication, our calls, nomenclature and so forth. I’ve been very impressed with that.”