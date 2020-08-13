Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Claude Julien all of a sudden has bigger things to worry about than chasing his second career Stanley Cup.

The Montreal Canadiens head coach was admitted to a hospital after feeling chest pains, Habs general manager Marc Bergevin announced. According to Bergevin, Julien’s condition isn’t related to COVID-19.

“Claude felt chest pains during the night,” Bergevin told reporters Thursday, per NHL.com. “We immediately consulted our doctors and it was agreed to quickly transfer him to the hospital by ambulance. He’s presently there and is under tests to determine exactly the nature of his condition. This has nothing to do with COVID.

Marc Bergevin annonce que l'entraîneur-chef Claude Julien est hospitalisé pour des douleurs à la poitrine. Kirk Muller assurera l'intérim. Marc Bergevin announces that head coach Claude Julien has been hospitalized with chest pain. Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 13, 2020

Montreal is still in the Toronto bubble after upending the Pittsburgh Penguins during the qualifier round. Julien was behind the bench Wednesday night for Montreal’s 2-1 first-round Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. He’s not expected to return for the rest of the series, and Kirk Muller will take his place, Bergevin also announced.

The Canadiens and Flyers play Game 2 on Friday in Toronto.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images