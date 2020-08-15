Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Claude Julien is going to be okay.

The former Boston Bruins and current Montreal Canadiens head coach was admitted into the hospital this week due to chest pains. Julien underwent surgery and had a stint placed into his heart, but it appears as though he will make a full recovery.

The 60-year-old was released from the hospital Friday and has since returned to his Montreal home to rest and recover. He will not return to the bench for the Montreal Canadiens in their first round matchup as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

