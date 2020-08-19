Canucks Vs. Blues Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

The Blues aren’t done just yet.

St. Louis dropped the first two games of its first-round series against the Vancouver Canucks, but powered back in Games 3 and 4 to even things up at two games apiece. And just like that, they have a chance to take the lead in the series Wednesday night in Game 5 at Rogers Place.

Jake Allen is expected to start again over Jordan Binnington for the Blues, while Jacob Markstrom likely will stay in net for the Canucks. And based on the last four games, goaltending could be key in this one.

Here’s how to watch Canucks-Blues Game 5:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network