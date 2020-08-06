Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks will be pushed to the brink of elimination Thursday afternoon.

The Wild and Canucks are set to meet at Rogers Place for Game 3 of their best-of-five qualifying round series. The series is tied at one, with the Wild earning a 3-0 Game 1 win and the Canucks claiming Game 2 by a score of 4-3.

Here’s how to watch Canuck vs. Wild:

When: Thursday, Aug. 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

