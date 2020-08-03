Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two of the NHL’s best teams will square off Monday inside the Toronto bubble.

The Washington Capitals will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in what will be the first of three Eastern Conference round-robin matchups for both teams. Lightning superstar Steven Stamkos is not expected to suit up due to a lingering leg injury.

Even without Stamkos, this game will feature a ton of high-end talent.

Here’s how to watch Capitals vs. Lightning online:

When: Monday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images