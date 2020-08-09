Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A strong first period from the Bruins ended in disappointment for Boston.

After Bruins allowed just one shot on goal over the first 19:44 of the opening frame, T.J. Oshie found the back of the net to give the Washington Capitals an early lead at Scotiabank Arena.

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara failed clear the puck after a Caps shot from the blue line, and Oshie was able to get his stick in the way and light the lamp for Washington.

For more on the first-period finish, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports