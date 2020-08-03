Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball’s battle with COVID-19 continues, with another team experiencing an outbreak.

The league on Monday announced that 13 members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization tested positive for the coronavirus, seven of which were players.

And as a result, the team’s originally scheduled four-game series in Detroit against the Tigers has been postponed, and the Cardinals’ Field of Dreams game against the Chicago White Sox reportedly has been pushed back to 2021, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Tigers-Cardinals four-game series at Comerica postponed. https://t.co/eS8TMZtunL — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2020

Cardinals-White Sox game at Field of Dreams next Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa cancelled, sources tell The Athletic. Reasoning not believed to be tied to additional positive tests on Cardinals. More a logistical problem. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2020

According to reports from broadcaster Jerry Hairston, Jr. and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, a couple members of the Cardinals were out at a casino. St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak on Monday addressed this rumor.

“I have no factual reason to believe that is true, and I have not seen any proof of that,” Mozeliak said, via ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “If they were at a casino, though, that would be disappointing.”

Cardinals GM John Mozeliak on the reports that Cardinals players went to a casino before their COVID-19 outbreak: “I have no factual reason to believe that is true, and I have not seen any proof of that. If they were at a casino, though, that would be disappointing.” — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2020

Mozeliak also mentioned that of the 13 cases infecting the Cardinals organization, five are asymptomatic and eight experienced mild symptoms, none of which required hospitalization.

The team tentatively will return to action Friday in St. Louis against the Chicago Cubs.

