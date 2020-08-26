Celtics Deliver Strong Message On Where They Stand Amid Social Injustice

The NBA delivered a strong message by postponing all three of the league’s games originally scheduled for Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics showcased an equally strong stance on the causes of social injustice. And the organization did so with a simple tweet Wednesday evening.

Check it out here:

The league postponing Wednesday’s games and the Celtics’ statement both come in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Wisconsin.

NBA players entered the league’s bubble in Orlando, Fla. looking to bring recognition to systemic racism and social injustice issues, and them boycotting games Wednesday was their best depiction of that.

The Celtics weren’t far behind in doing so, and thus supporting their players. Boston reportedly is “leaning towards” not playing Game 1 of its series against the Toronto Raptors, which remains scheduled for Thursday.