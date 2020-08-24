Celtics’ Enes Kanter Savagely Trolls Nick Wright For Poorly Aged Take

A little over a year ago, Nick Wright ripped the Celtics in a take that — as we expected — did not age well.

And Enes Kanter won’t let him forget it.

Wright, a perpetually annoying talking head for FS1, reacted to Boston’s 2019 offseason — losing Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, adding Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter, among other moves — by essentially forecasting the demise of the Celtics. You know what happened next: The Celtics (and Walker) had a great regular season, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown emerged as legitimate stars and Boston solidified itself as a force in the Eastern Conference.

Following his team’s first-round playoff sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers, Kanter on Monday used Twitter to remind Wright of his freezing cold take.

This is still one of the funniest 💩

I’ve ever listened. 😂🙄



pic.twitter.com/FlXsnyHvTr — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 24, 2020

Obviously, there still is time for Wright’s take to make a comeback. The Celtics easily could lose their second-round series with the Toronto Raptors, and it’s possible they never progress much further than their current level. Sports are unpredictable, after all.

Still, as of right now, Wright is holding a giant “L.”