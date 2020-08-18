UPDATE (9:20 p.m. ET): Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Hayward “clearly was in pain” after the play, noting his ankle already has started swelling, via Boston.com.

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn also had an update on Hayward as he was leaving the building:

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Celtics’ injury list was empty entering Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, but that wouldn’t be the case by the end of the matchup.

Gordon Hayward exited the game late in the fourth quarter after rolling his right ankle while battling for the ball in the paint. The team later diagnosed it as a right ankle sprain and ruled him out.

Here’s a look at the play:

Luckily, this is not the same ankle Hayward injured during his C’s debut. But it’s still not the news the C’s or fans were hoping for.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images