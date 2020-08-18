Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (9:20 p.m. ET): Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Hayward “clearly was in pain” after the play, noting his ankle already has started swelling, via Boston.com.

Brad Stevens has no update on the severity of Gordon Hayward's sprained ankle, but noted it looked like it already had some swelling: "He clearly was in pain." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) August 18, 2020

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn also had an update on Hayward as he was leaving the building:

Gordon Hayward is leaving the arena in crutches and his foot in a boot. #Celtics. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 18, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Celtics’ injury list was empty entering Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, but that wouldn’t be the case by the end of the matchup.

Gordon Hayward exited the game late in the fourth quarter after rolling his right ankle while battling for the ball in the paint. The team later diagnosed it as a right ankle sprain and ruled him out.

Here’s a look at the play:

Gordon Hayward being helped off the court after appearing to injure his ankle. pic.twitter.com/ePanph0cwZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 18, 2020

Luckily, this is not the same ankle Hayward injured during his C’s debut. But it’s still not the news the C’s or fans were hoping for.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images