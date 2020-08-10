Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward arrived to the NBA’s bubble with somewhat of a new look, and unlike Jayson Tatum, it appears he’s going to stick with it for the time being.

While Tatum’s long hair didn’t last very long in Orlando, Hayward has sported a new facial hair style through the Celtics’ first six seeding-round games. The veteran forward has been rocking a pretty prominent mustache at Walt Disney World, mixing things up from his usual standard beard.

Hayward recently was asked about the ‘stache by NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin, and he joked about the benefit it has on his game.

“It’s a ‘beard-stache,” Hayward said, per Celtics Wire. “I’m trying to make it work. My wife doesn’t like it so much. I think it’s more aerodynamic — the wind goes right off of it, you know?”

A mustached Hayward has been stellar for the Celtics in Orlando thus far, as he’s averaging 18.7 points per game since the NBA’s restart in late July. The 30-year-old was particularly sharp Sunday, scoring a game-high 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting in Boston’s overtime win over the Orlando Magic.

Hayward and Co. will look to keep things rolling Tuesday night when the C’s play their penultimate seeding game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images