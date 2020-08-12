Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Stevens is going to find himself walking the halls of both TD Garden and the Auerbach Center for years to come.

The Boston Celtics signed the head coach to a contract extension Wednesday, the team announced. Terms of Stevens’ contact, however, were not disclosed.

Stevens, 43, originally was named the franchise’s head coach July 3, 2013 when signed a six-year contract. He later signed a three-year extension in 2016 and he since has produced a 318-245 record in six-plus seasons. Stevens’ 318 wins are the fourth-most by any Celtics coach in franchise history, trailing only Red Auerbach (795), Tommy Heinsohn (427) and Doc Rivers (416).

The organization’s brass — lead wwner and governor Wyc Grousbeck, co-wwner Steve Pagliuca and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge — explained the decision to extend Stevens in a statement Wednesday.

“Brad is an accomplished coach and an outstanding person,” Grousbeck said, per the team. “We are proud to have him lead our team forward in our quest for Banner 18.”

Ainge noted: “Brad is one of the most intelligent and hard-working coaches in the game today. More importantly, his character and integrity have contributed to a culture that we all highly value here. Brad is a great teammate, and a leader people want to follow. We are honored to have him with us as we continue to pursue our next championship.”

Stevens has been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month three times in his seven seasons, making him one of two Celtics coaches to earn three such honors with the franchise.

The Celtics also are gearing up for their sixth consecutive playoff appearance under Stevens in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. But first, Boston will conclude its seeding games against the Washington Wizards on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images