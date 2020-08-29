Celtics Injury Report: Gordon Hayward, Javonte Green Out Vs. Raptors

The Boston Celtics will return to the hardwood on the campus of Walt Disney World on Sunday for Game 1 of their second-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

They will, however, be doing so without Gordon Hayward, Javonte Green and Tremont Waters.

Hayward (ankle sprain) and Green (right knee surgery) are not surprising developments. Waters (left knee sprain) is the lone addition to the injury report. The rookie guard played in just 11 games this season for the Celtics.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 1 vs Toronto:



Javonte Green (right knee surgery) – OUT

Gordon Hayward (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Tremont Waters (left knee sprain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 29, 2020

The third-seeded Celtics and second-seeded Raptors will take the floor Sunday after the NBA postponed games Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to issues of social injustice.