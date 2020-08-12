Kemba Walker is back and feeling good.

The Boston Celtics star has battled a nagging knee injury since playing in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Though COVID-19 threw a wrench into the NBA’s 2019-20 season, the league’s four-month layoff was “super important” for Walker as he attempted to heal, and the progress has been noticeable since play resumed in late July.

Walker posted 19 points, four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes Tuesday afternoon. And while he was pleased with his performance, he knows there’s still room to improve.

“It’s getting there,” Walker said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Today was probably the best I’ve felt out there. I’m really comfortable making my moves and stuff like that. It was good to make that move and see the ball going and stuff like that. I’m working every single day to continue to get my leg stronger, get my knee stronger. I’m feeling good. Hopefully, I can continue to feel good and just continue to take care of myself.”

Thank goodness.

The Celtics have just one game left in their seeding-round schedule. They play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, with tip-off scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images