Walt Disney World is an expensive place, and Marcus Smart has learned just that.

The Boston Celtics guard was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Saturday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. It comes after Smart made comments about the officiating after the Boston’s 119-112 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Smart criticized the officiating relating to tBucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had his sixth personal foul reversed late in the fourth quarter. Smart was the one who drew the charge on the All-Star, and expressed his feelings on the reversal.

“Wish we got a better (explanation),” Smart said after the game. “The excuse was I was late on the charge. They said the replay said I was late and it was a block, but quite frankly I think we all know what that was about: Giannis (Antetokounmpo) with six fouls, they didn’t want to get him out. We’ll just call that spade a spade, that’s just what it is.”

Antetokounmpo had another chance to pick up his sixth foul a minute earlier, too. He barreled into Daniel Theis, causing the Celtics big man to hunch over and the officials to stop the game. That too was reviewed and the officials said that wasn’t considered a “hostile act,” thus keeping Milwaukee’s leading scorer in the game.

Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics will return to the floor against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images