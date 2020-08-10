Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It largely was a successful week for the Celtics inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

Following a disappointing six-point loss to the Miami Heat, Boston rebounded with three consecutive impressive wins. The C’s put up a whopping 149 points against the Brooklyn Nets, notched a 22-point victory over the second-seeded Toronto Raptors and outlasted a pesky Orlando Magic team.

In wake of their recent performances, the C’s bettered their position on ESPN’s NBA power rankings. Boston moved up to No. 7 on the list after coming in at No. 8 the week prior.

“Boston’s week was highlighted by a dominant victory over the Raptors — their likely opponent in the second round of the playoffs — in a game that the Celtics led by 34 points after three quarters,” Tim Bontemps wrote for ESPN.com. “The Celtics are now locked into the third seed in the East and are waiting to see whom they will play among Miami, Indiana and Philadelphia.”

The Celtics have two seeding games remaining before they embark on the postseason. Boston will battle the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday before squaring off with the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images