Celtics Notes: Boston Bench Steps Up Big In Gordon Hayward’s Absence

Remember when the depth of the Boston Celtics’ bench was a big concern? Well that’s a distant memory after Wednesday night’s 128-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs.

In the opening quarter of the first-round matchup, shots weren’t falling for Boston, and Philadelphia was hitting everything.

But towards the end of the frame, coach Brad Stevens rolled out Grant Williams, Brad Wanamaker and Enes Kanter, who made instant impact and changed the trajectory of the game. And after the win, Stevens said he thinks that made all the difference.

“Our whole disposition changed when we went to the bench,” Brad Stevens said in his postgame video conference, via Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith. “We got a lot tougher. I never would have thought we would stay with them that long, but I couldn’t take them out. They turned the game around.”

He wasn’t kidding. Enes Kanter, Brad Wanamaker, and rookies Romeo Langford and Grant Williams all saw more than 20 minutes on the court.

Kanter hit a big triple, (yes, you read that correctly,) while left wide open in the second quarter that helped them close the gap while trailing Philadelphia, and Wanamaker had the go-ahead points of the game.

“Brad Wanamaker, who is one of our leaders, was great,” Kemba Walker said postgame, via Smith. “He doesn’t always score a lot of points but he’s great for us every night.”

Boston’s bench outscored Philadelphia’s 41-20 during the game, and their first-quarter contributions led to a sizable run that extended into the second to pad Boston’s lead through the rest of the game.

Williams (nine points) set a number of big boy screens, as the Celtics pick and roll torched the 76ers all night. And Enes Kanter, scoring 10 points with nine rebounds had an especially good day Wednesday, forcing Joel Embiid to take a bunch of mid-range jumpers out of frustration from not being able to drive right to the rim with ease against him.

“Those guys can hoop, man. Whenever their names are called, they’re ready… We’ve always had confidence in our bench. Tonight they came out and showed the world they are really good.”

Before the game, Stevens said it would take a committee to try and replace what Gordon Hayward was bringing to the Bubble for them. And that’s exactly what happened.

Here are more takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 2 win:

— It’s almost like Celtics fans are desensitized from amazing performances from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown day in and day out, because they’re almost just expected at this point.

And with the entire team firing on all cylinders Wednesday, their night may not seem as important as it was.

Tatum quietly made history yet again, as the 22-year-old became the youngest Celtic ever with a 30-point, five-assist, five-rebound game. Not to mention, his 8-for-12 shooting from beyond the arc made him the youngest player in the league with that many 3-pointers in a playoff game.

Here’s Tatum’s night, in a nutshell:

Sheesh. Is that good? Embiid thinks so.

“Jayson has been killing it, so you have to find a way to get the ball out of his hands,” Embiid said after the game, via Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. “Something has got to change. It feels too easy.”

And as for Brown, he flipped a switch in the first quarter that gave the Celtics its initial momentum of the game. This is a theme we’ve seen all Bubble from him, but usually not until the fourth quarter.

He dropped 20 points with five boards, did Philly dirty on defense, and proceeded to earn every penny of that contract extension.

“I love being around those two guys,” Walker said of Tatum and Brown. “They’re superstars. I love being around them. Just two really special dudes.”

— As Kemba Walker hyped up his teammates after the win, his own performance during the game can’t be ignored.

Early in Game 2, Walker tossed up a poor mid-range jumper that missed and hit the front of the rim. But to make up for it, he hustled through traffic to chase down the offensive board and fix the mistake.

And from that point, he went off, with a supporting 22-points, four rebounds and a steal.