Jayson Tatum came up clutch in the Boston Celtics’ 122-119 win over the Orlando Magic, but if we’re being honest, Gordon Hayward was the only reason the team was still in it at the end of the game to force regulation.

And though the Celtics may not have deserved to pull out the victory, Hayward at least certainly did.

Boston opened the game playing uninspired basketball, perhaps too gassed up over Friday’s big win over the Toronto Raptors, but Hayward provided the fire they needed from the jump.

For the second time this season and the first time since November, Hayward hit the 30-point mark, dropping 31 on the Magic in addition to nine rebounds, five assists and one chase-down block.

And he scored from everywhere on the floor, and with strong finishes at the rim. From mid-range, the low post, the elbow, the wing, corner 3-pointers, you name it. In 40 minutes played, he shot 12-of-18 from the field and 5-of-6 at the line.

He’s ramped up his game in the NBA’s bubble to a level of performance seen few-and-far between since his days with the Utah Jazz. And he knows what it’s bringing to his team.

“I just tried to go out there and attack tonight a little more,” Hayward said post game.

“I think our team is at our best when I’m aggressive and attacking. It opens the court for everyone else.”

One thing is for certain, the Celtics will miss Hayward terribly when he has to temporarily leave the bubble for the birth of his son. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

Here are some other takeaways from the Celtics-Magic game:

— The defense has been an uncharacteristic issue all restart, but after the absolute clinic it put on Toronto last game, we hoped they’d figured some things out.

Maybe they didn’t come into the Magic game with a locked-in mindset, but as good as the Celtics looked on offense, they could never get Orlando off their back playing lazy on the other side of the ball.

To no surprise, Orlando center Nikola Vucevic had a team-high 26 points, revealing Boston’s struggles defending big men. But he didn’t just score in the post, and the Magic hit shots from all over the court.

Defending at the perimeter, they gave up five 3-pointers to get themselves into a hole, and despite stealing the lead, the Magic went harder to offensive boards and loose balls. and at the line, the Magic made 22 of 26 free throw attempts. That hurts.

— That being said, there certainly were some bright spots. Let’s talk about the bench.

Depth from non-starters who aren’t named Marcus Smart have been a concern all season, but today, the bench gave the Celtics a spark they needed.

After a lackluster offense opened the game, Brad Stevens subbed in Smart and Robert Williams III who instantly contributed on three-straight possessions. First, on a lob connection from Smart to Williams (which he finished with one hand), then a dunk from Williams, followed by a 3-pointer from Smart to get them back in the lead.

Smart and Williams finished with eight points each, with the latter making the case yet again that he deserves more playing time.

And Brad Wanamaker, also making an early appearance, dropped 10 points off the bench as well. Enes Kanter and Semi Ojeleye dropping four and three points, respectively. We’re still waiting on those Romeo Langford minutes, though.

— The Jays keep developing in big ways right before our eyes.

Jaylen Brown now has a legitimate jumper, to the point where it’s almost automatic. He definitely honed that skill over the pandemic pause and it shows every time he tries for a pull-up 3 from Timbuktu. We love the confidence.

Couple this with his elite ability to attack the lane and muscle through tough finishes at the rim and his phenomenal defense, and the sky is the limit for Brown.

And Tatum, meanwhile, clearly has put effort into his passing. He had six assists Sunday against Orlando and while they weren’t all jaw-dropping passes, he’s making more and more good decisions with every game. What more could you ask for? Especially when he also took over the game in the clutch.

“I think he’s a good player, he’s a smart player,” Stevens said of Tatum, via NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage.

“He can pass the ball, he can make baskets. Every good player wants to shoot the last couple shots, but I think he recognizes that there will be times where he shoots it and times where he has to dish it off. We have a unique team in that regard where we have a lot of different guys we can go to and will go to.”

— The Celtics have locked up the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 spot.

It was the likely outcome after the fourth-place Miami Heat on Saturday fell to the Phoenix Suns, but the Toronto Raptors’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday sealed the deal.

But with their playoff seed set, Stevens said it won’t effect how he goes about his lineup for the Celtics next game against Memphis regarding who to sit or rest.

“No,” Stevens said when asked about if he’ll go about the matchup differently in a meaningless game in terms of playoff standings. “I don’t think about it. It’s not something I consider.”

With that, all eyes are on how Miami, the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers finish out their season to see who the Celtics will get in the first round of the playoffs. Prior to play in the bubble, fans’ fingers were crossed that it wouldn’t be the Sixers to secure the No. 6 seed, but with rumors that Ben Simmons could be done for the season, that might not be the worst matchup.

— Brown had a lengthy postgame press conference, but not regarding basketball.

Perhaps more than any other player in the NBA, Brown is taking the platform very seriously to discuss social injustice and racial inequality, visibly doing a lot of learning to ensure that his messages are thoughtful and well researched.

He discussed Breonna Taylor and the term “police brutality,” making a case to instead view it as domestic terrorism. He also revealed some powerful points about what players are going through with their mental health inside the bubble.

There’s really no other guy like him in the league.

