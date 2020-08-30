Celtics Notes: When Marcus Smart’s Offense Matches Defense, Sky Is The Limit

According to Smart in his postgame media availability, the second he hit that game-opening corner 3-pointer, he knew he was cooking.

Marcus Smart says he knew today was going to be a good shooting day from deep after he hit his first one. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) August 30, 2020

Now, Toronto typically gives up a ton of 3-pointers, but that’s by design to bait guys into taking bad shots, and it usually works out well as the Raptors hold opponents to one of the lowest 3-point shooting percentages in the league.

Today, it was to their detriment, as the Celtics shot 43.6% from 3. And the Raptors, meanwhile, shot an uncharacteristic 36.9% from the field and just 25% from deep.

Some of that, of course, had to do with Boston’s defense. They were great against Toronto in transition, on the perimeter and in the post as well.

But it should also be noted that the Raptors’ cold night shooting had much to do with all the foul trouble some of its stars got into early, forcing coach Nick Nurse to sideline some guys.

That certainly didn’t help them shake off the rust from not playing a game in a week.

But don’t get excited about this blowout. We aren’t likely to see another game where not a single player on the entire Raptors squad reaches the 20-point threshold, or where Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol get into foul trouble as early as they did Sunday.

But if Smart and the Celtics can maintain that same energy on defense through the series, this will be really fun.

Doris: "I just love Marcus Smart."

— Tatum had a slow start with just two points in the first quarter, and Toronto guarded him well by picking him up at half court and double teaming him on the perimeter and in the post.

But he responded well to Lowry and company being all up in his grill, emerging in the second quarter and through the rest of the game to finish tied with Smart for a game-high 21 points with nine boards.

On defense, Tatum primarily guarded Lowry and held him to 17 points, just 1-for-5 from deep. And while he perhaps took a while to heat up or get good looks on offense, he’s completely confident of his teammates to step up.

Jayson Tatum: “I believe in each and every one of those guys in that locker room.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 30, 2020

— Walker claimed his first postseason double-double Sunday while playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career.

He dropped 18 points with 10 assists, three rebounds and had a plus-minus rating of +25. As noted by The Athletic’s Jay King, the measure for on-court point differential for a player in a single game is quite silly, but Walker’s contributions were enourmous.

Walker played excellent defense compared to what would be expected from a high-scoring guard of his size, but the effort was always there Sunday. It was just overshadowed by production on offense, including this buzzer beater to close-out the first half.

CARDIAC KEMBA AT THE BUZZER ☘️👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/04mlGuWTwp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 30, 2020

In the postgame press conference, Tatum didn’t want to discuss the biggest difference between last season’s Celtics and this year’s roster, but we all know the answer is Walker.

Jayson Tatum was asked what is different between this year's Celtics and last year's Celtics: "Man…we just won the game. You had to bring last year up? (laughs)" — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 30, 2020

— Daniel Theis flew a little bit under the radar in the series against the 76ers, but to be fair, Joel Embiid is a force to defend, and that was his primary focus. But here in the second round, Theis showed how crucial he’ll be during this series against the Raptors from the get-go, despite a shaky second quarter on offense.

He dropped 13 points with a career-high 15 rebounds to secure the first playoff double-double of his career, and was great in screens and on defense against some of Toronto’s bigs in the paint.

Like Serge Ibaka, for example, who Theis got into it with a little bit after Ibaka gave him a little hip check late in the game that resulted in a flagrant foul.

“It’s the second round of the playoffs,” Theis said in his postgame media availability, via NBC Sports Boston. “It’s nothing dirty. It’s just a fight out there. The whole game we played physical and there’s no bad air in between or anything.

“Every team wants to compete, every team wants to win. That’s what you’d expect from a series with Toronto and Boston.”

— Based on Game 1, it looks like Robert Williams is going to get most of the minutes as the backup center, as he proved to be a much batter matchup against the Raptors than Enes Kanter, who was the right man for the job in the 76ers series.

The youngster made some sloppy passes and showed his inexperience at times, but ultimately, Williams had 10 points off the bench, some big blocks, proved to be a threat off the pick and roll, and had this sweet windmill dunk.

Williams’ 19 minutes of playing time, where he shot 5-for-5 from the field, earned him mighty praise from ESPN analyst Doris Burke. She even relayed the origin of his “Timelord” nickname on the national broadcast, and the compliments of Williams’ play extended to the postgame from his teammates.

“Rob is one of those guys where he comes in and changes the game,” Smart said of Williams, via NBC Sports Boston.

“His presence and athleticism is ridiculous.”

"He's one of those guys where he comes in and changes the game with just his presence."

Marcus Smart discusses the importance of Robert Williams aka Time Lord



(Presented by https://t.co/Av8GdCAzPA) pic.twitter.com/3l6WQQiN9j — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 30, 2020

— This game was a comfortable win, but it wasn’t all peaches and rainbows.

The Celtics got cooked by the Raptors going against the zone defense for stretches in the second quarter, and will need to take better care of the ball against a team who prides itself on forcing turnovers. Sunday, Boston turned it over 22 times. Not great.

When the Raptors come into Game 2 with adjustments, and likely start hitting shots, the Celtics won’t be able to make up for those mistakes.

“We need to go back and look at how we can play better, but you know, guys had a good mindset,” Stevens said after the win. “And they kept guarding no matter what happened.”