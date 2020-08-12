Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

So, their final “seeding” game Thursday against the Washington Wizards, for all intents and purposes, is meaningless.

However, Boston’s first-round playoff opponent is yet to be determined.

The Celtics are positioned to play the No. 6 seed, which will belong to either the Philadelphia 76ers or Indiana Pacers, depending on what happens over the next few days.

The Sixers (42-29) and Pacers (43-28) each have two games remaining. If the Pacers lose both of their games and the Sixers win both of their games, then Indiana will drop to the No. 6 seed and face Boston. Any other combination of wins and loses will result in Philadelphia landing the No. 6 seed and a first-round date with the C’s.

Skeleton-crew Sixers lose to the Suns. Two games left. The Celtics cannot play Miami. If the Pacers lose their last two and the Sixers win their last two, Indy is #6. Any other combination…it's Celtics-Sixers. 4. Miami 44-27

5. Indiana 43-28

6. Phily 42-29 — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) August 11, 2020

Here are the remaining schedules for the 76ers and Pacers:

76ers

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. ET vs. Toronto Raptors

Friday, 9 p.m. ET vs. Houston Rockets

Pacers

Wednesday, 4 p.m. ET vs. Houston Rockets

Friday, 4 p.m. ET vs. Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors own the Eastern Conference’s top two seeds. They’ll face the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic and seventh-seeded Brooklyn Nets, respectively, in the first round.

Whichever team — Sixers or Pacers — winds up with the No. 5 seed will face the No. 4 seed Miami Heat.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images