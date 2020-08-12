The Boston Celtics are locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
So, their final “seeding” game Thursday against the Washington Wizards, for all intents and purposes, is meaningless.
However, Boston’s first-round playoff opponent is yet to be determined.
The Celtics are positioned to play the No. 6 seed, which will belong to either the Philadelphia 76ers or Indiana Pacers, depending on what happens over the next few days.
The Sixers (42-29) and Pacers (43-28) each have two games remaining. If the Pacers lose both of their games and the Sixers win both of their games, then Indiana will drop to the No. 6 seed and face Boston. Any other combination of wins and loses will result in Philadelphia landing the No. 6 seed and a first-round date with the C’s.
Skeleton-crew Sixers lose to the Suns.
Two games left.
The Celtics cannot play Miami. If the Pacers lose their last two and the Sixers win their last two, Indy is #6.
Any other combination…it's Celtics-Sixers.
4. Miami 44-27
5. Indiana 43-28
6. Phily 42-29
— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) August 11, 2020
Here are the remaining schedules for the 76ers and Pacers:
76ers
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. ET vs. Toronto Raptors
Friday, 9 p.m. ET vs. Houston Rockets
Pacers
Wednesday, 4 p.m. ET vs. Houston Rockets
Friday, 4 p.m. ET vs. Miami Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors own the Eastern Conference’s top two seeds. They’ll face the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic and seventh-seeded Brooklyn Nets, respectively, in the first round.
Whichever team — Sixers or Pacers — winds up with the No. 5 seed will face the No. 4 seed Miami Heat.
