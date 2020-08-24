Celtics Schedule Released For First-Ever Playoff Series Vs. Raptors

The first game of the series begins Thursday, Aug. 27.

Sunday sealed the deal.

Tthe Boston Celtics’ defeating the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, sertting stage is set for Round 2 in the process.

For the first time in NBA history, the Celtics and Raptors will tip-off in a playoff series.

Boston certainly has its work cut out for it, with the defending NBA champion Raptors boasting a deep bench, postseason experience and lock-down defense.

The Celtics made easy work of the Raptors in a 122-100 victory in the NBA’s seeding round, but this certainly will be a different ballgame.

Here’s the schedule for Boston’s second-round series with Toronto:

Game 1 — Thursday, Aug. 27
Game 2 — Saturday, Aug. 29
Game 3 — Monday, Aug. 31
Game 4 — Wednesday, Sept. 2
Game 5* — Friday, Sept. 4
Game 6* — Sunday, Sept. 6
Game 7* — Tuesday, Sept. 8
*If necessary

Bring it on.

