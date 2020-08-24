Celtics Schedule Released For First-Ever Playoff Series Vs. Raptors

Sunday sealed the deal.

Tthe Boston Celtics’ defeating the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, sertting stage is set for Round 2 in the process.

For the first time in NBA history, the Celtics and Raptors will tip-off in a playoff series.

Boston certainly has its work cut out for it, with the defending NBA champion Raptors boasting a deep bench, postseason experience and lock-down defense.

The Celtics made easy work of the Raptors in a 122-100 victory in the NBA’s seeding round, but this certainly will be a different ballgame.

Here’s the schedule for Boston’s second-round series with Toronto:

Game 1 — Thursday, Aug. 27

Game 2 — Saturday, Aug. 29

Game 3 — Monday, Aug. 31

Game 4 — Wednesday, Sept. 2

Game 5* — Friday, Sept. 4

Game 6* — Sunday, Sept. 6

Game 7* — Tuesday, Sept. 8

*If necessary

Bring it on.