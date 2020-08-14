Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some know him as Jayson Tatum. Others know him as “Taco Jay.”

But just where did the whacky nickname come from?

The Celtics youngster took a quick moment to explain the origin of the newfound nickname after Boston’s 96-90 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday. And it’s likely much simpler than most fans would expect or think.

“Tacos are my favorite food,” Tatum admitted, via Boston.com. “My mom makes tacos four to five times a week.”

Fair enough.

The Celtics will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NAB playoffs. So, Tatum better load-up on those tacos beforehand.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images