Celtics Teammates Tease Jaylen Brown For His Fear Of Flying In Airplanes

Jaylen Brown has looked great since the NBA returned.

His jumpshot, in particular, looks much more fluid and automatic since the COVID-19 pause, and the Boston Celtics wing seems to be able to take over games at will to help his team win.

Sure, he’s definitely put a lot of work in during the pandemic. But maybe less anxiety from having to travel so much also has to do with it?

Apparently, Brown is terrified of flying in airplanes. Ironic because he seems to have no issue lifting off for dunks.

“I hate bumpy flights,” Brown said in a light-hearted video posted Thursday by the Celtics’ official Twitter.

Naturally, his teammates have a lot of fun at his expense on team flights.

“Honestly, the best moments are just when we’re on the plane and we have one person that’s just petrified sometimes, and that’s Jaylen,” rookie Grant Williams said.

Tacko Fall recalled one particular instance when there was so much turbulence on the flight that it felt like a rollercoaster. Daniel Theis and Williams said sometimes it gets so bad that Brown feels the need to hold on to seats, tables and teammates.

“Nah, I don’t remember that,” Brown protested. “I don’t recall.”

Check out the full video below:

It's a good day to not have to travel 😂 pic.twitter.com/GiyzimL0Nj — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 20, 2020

Hopefully,the Celtics are in the NBA Bubble down in Orlando, Fla. for a lot longer so that Brown doesn’t have to board any flights.