Celtics Twitter Freaked Out When Doris Burke Explained ‘Timelord’ Nickname

Robert Williams on Sunday showed why he should get a majority of the minutes at backup center going forward as the Boston Celtics continue their second-round series against the Toronto Raptors.
He earned 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks off the bench, playing well off the pick and roll and providing rim protection when starter Daniel Theis needed rest.
Williams apparently impressed ESPN analyst Doris Burke, who explained the origin of his “Timelord” nickname to play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch during the national broadcast.
And Boston fans couldn’t believe what they were hearing. Check out the reaction below.
What a moment.