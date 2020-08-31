Celtics Twitter Freaked Out When Doris Burke Explained ‘Timelord’ Nickname

Robert Williams on Sunday showed why he should get a majority of the minutes at backup center going forward as the Boston Celtics continue their second-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

He earned 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks off the bench, playing well off the pick and roll and providing rim protection when starter Daniel Theis needed rest.

Williams apparently impressed ESPN analyst Doris Burke, who explained the origin of his “Timelord” nickname to play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch during the national broadcast.

And Boston fans couldn’t believe what they were hearing. Check out the reaction below.

It's true. She did. pic.twitter.com/obrnsUgewa — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 30, 2020

I’m available to explain it better if they let me in the bubble https://t.co/Z1vb6XTomk — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) August 30, 2020

Doris is a total pro always but man the fact that she knew the backstory of Timelord shows how she truly puts in the work haha — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) August 30, 2020

Doris Burke just explained the TIMELORD nickname, live, on national TV…



WHAT. A. TIME…#Celtics pic.twitter.com/MCJnxOVuMu — 🍀Danny Ainge beat The Process🍀 (@dom_scurlock) August 30, 2020

this is the best tweet ever — gray (@gracewein) August 30, 2020

Doris Burke and Dave Pasch discussing the Timelord origin story on a playoff broadcast. All hail @Riffs_Man and @Cosmis. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) August 30, 2020

Doris Burke explaining the origin of "TimeLord" on national tv… pic.twitter.com/P7Gjt8qvUV — Trevor William Marks (@twmarks_) August 30, 2020

Doris Burke talking about the TimeLord nickname on national TV as Tatum drains a 30 footer



I AM LIVING — Cousin Steez (@AndrewDoxy) August 30, 2020

Say Riffs Man on ESPN @heydb — Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) August 30, 2020

Timelord has gone world wide, thank you comrade doris — Charlie Kip (@ReclaimIguana) August 30, 2020

I cannot stop laughing at Queen Doris Burke explaining the TimeLord nickname on national TV — The Vanilla Gorilla (@Tennesota) August 30, 2020

My favorite moment of this game so far is without a doubt Doris Burke knowing the story behind the Timelord nickname for Robert Williams — Will Jepsen (@willjepsen11) August 30, 2020

Doris interrupting her explanation of the Timelord mythos to call that Tatum pull up 3 is levels. — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchellNBA) August 30, 2020

Doris explaining Timelord was hilarious and almost perfect. Just needed to mention the King @Riffs_Man — The Man With DOOMS Who Sold the World (@Veritas312) August 30, 2020

What a moment.