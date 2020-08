The Philadelphia 76ers have underwhelmed the first few games of their first-round NBA Playoffs series, so they’ll have to kick things into gear quick if they want to play on.

Friday marks Game 3 of the Boston Celtics-76ers playoff series in the Orlando bubble. Boston currently leads the series 2-0 and can push Philly to the brink of elimination with a victory.

Here’s how and when to watch Celtics-Sixers Game 3.

When: Friday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT