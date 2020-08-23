Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

The Celtics on Sunday can force the 76ers out of the Walt Disney World bubble.

Boston will face Philadelphia in Game 4 of the two teams’ first-round NBA Playoffs series. The Celtics hold a 3-0 series edge and largely have dominated their Eastern Conference rivals.

Will Boston complete the sweep, or will Philadelphia stave off elimination? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Sixers Game 4 online:

When: Sunday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN