Tuesday’s seeding game between the Celtics and Grizzlies means much more for one team than the other.
Boston is locked into the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed with the 2020 NBA playoffs fast approaching. Memphis, meanwhile, will need to win a play-in series in order to reach the Western Conference playoffs, and it can reserve a spot in the play-in with a win over the C’s.
The Celtics and Grizzlies met once during the regular season prior to the NBA’s pause. Boston notched a 119-95 win at TD Garden in late January.
Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies online and on TV:
When: Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston
