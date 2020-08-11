Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday’s seeding game between the Celtics and Grizzlies means much more for one team than the other.

Boston is locked into the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed with the 2020 NBA playoffs fast approaching. Memphis, meanwhile, will need to win a play-in series in order to reach the Western Conference playoffs, and it can reserve a spot in the play-in with a win over the C’s.

The Celtics and Grizzlies met once during the regular season prior to the NBA’s pause. Boston notched a 119-95 win at TD Garden in late January.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images