Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics on Tuesday can take a big step toward securing the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Boston, which currently holds a 2 1/2-game lead over Miami for third in the East, will take on the Heat in its third seeding game. Both the C’s and Heat have gone 1-1 inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble thus far.

This will mark the third meeting of the season between Boston and Miami. The C’s claimed victory in early December at TD Garden and again in late January at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Heat online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images