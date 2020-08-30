Celtics Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

It's time for an Eastern Conference showdown

The Celtics and Raptors are set to resume their respective playoff runs.

Boston and Toronto will meet Sunday inside the Walt Disney World bubble for Game 1 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series. Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who has been dealing with a sore ankle, reportedly will be available to play.

Which team will begin this pivotal series on the right foot? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Raptors Game 1 online:

When: Sunday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Related