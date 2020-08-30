Celtics Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

The Celtics and Raptors are set to resume their respective playoff runs.

Boston and Toronto will meet Sunday inside the Walt Disney World bubble for Game 1 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series. Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who has been dealing with a sore ankle, reportedly will be available to play.

Which team will begin this pivotal series on the right foot? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Raptors Game 1 online:

When: Sunday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN