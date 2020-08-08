The Boston Celtics will look to maintain their stronghold on the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed when they face the second-seeded Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
The Celtics (45-23) are 2 1/2 games up on the Miami Heat (43-26) for the third seed while the Raptors (49-18) have a 4 1/2 game lead over Boston for the No. 2 spot.
The Celtics will try to make it consecutive wins after a dominating performance against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The Celtics are 2-2 in Orlando, Fla. thus far.
The Raptors, on the other hand, are an unbeaten 3-0 on the Walt Disney World campus. Toronto is coming off a 10-point win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Here’s how and when to watch Celtics-Raptors.
When: Friday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT
