The Boston Celtics on Sunday will look to get their first win inside the Walt Disney World Bubble.

The Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers are set to square off at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The Celtics are coming off a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Blazers claimed an overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their first game since the resumption of the NBA season.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Blazers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images