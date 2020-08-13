Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown is a modern-day renaissance man.

Among many other things, the Boston Celtics wing takes ankles on the basketball court, studies at Harvard and leads civil rights demonstrations.

Brown’s efforts on the court haven’t slowed down in the slightest since the NBA’s return with the 23-year-old concluding the squad’s seeding games averaging a cool 19.6 points per game.

The young Celtic even has made some time throughout his extended stay in the NBA’s Disney bubble to playfully mess with Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell for everyone on social media to see.

For more on Brown, check out the “Always Checking” video above from Wednesday night “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.