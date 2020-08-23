Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off 76ers To Complete First-Round Series Sweep

The Celtics on Sunday did something they’ve never done in their long, storied history: sweep the Philadelphia 76ers in a playoff series.

Boston ultimately prevailed, 110-106, in what was a tough, physical affair. Kemba Walker led the way with 32 points, including four 3-pointers, and four assists. Jayson Tatum also had a huge game, pouring in 28 points to go along with a career-high 15 rebounds. Jaylen Brown chipped in with 16 points.

With the win, the Celtics advanced to the second round of the NBA Playoffs inside the Walt Disney World bubble. The Sixers will go home empty-handed.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

SO MANY FOULS

Like, way, way too many. Especially for the Celtics.

Boston started out well enough, with Walker (nine points) and Tatum (five points, five rebounds) leading the way. The Celtics held the lead at various points through the quarter, with the Sixers looking very much like the so-so team Boston handled in the first three games of the series.

Staying hot from Game 3 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z4NqnYLilE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 23, 2020

when Deuce says get buckets, you find a way to get buckets. https://t.co/OcjRYAe368 pic.twitter.com/z3lt8HKkMm — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 23, 2020

But it didn’t take long for fouls to become a major issue for the Celtics in the first quarter.

It started when Daniel Theis picked up a shooting foul and was replaced by Enes Kanter just 30 seconds into the game. The fouls continued throughout the frame, with Philly going 14-for-19 from the charity stripe in the opening quarter.

Joel Embiid paced the Sixers with six points but did miss four free throws.

Philadelphia ended the quarter with a 32-27 lead.

MORE PHYSICALITY

The Sixers played like a frustrated team mostly interested in avoiding a sweep, while the Celtics played like a team not necessarily looking ahead, but definitely wishing their opponent would just roll over.

All the while, the physicality that has become a hallmark of this rivalry ramped up.

Boston and Philadelphia traded fouls throughout a bruising, hard-fought quarter. The Celtics ultimately won the frame, 30-26, but entered halftime down 58-57.

Walker was the star of the first half with 20 points, including three 3-pointers. Brown chipped in with 12 first-half points, while Tatum, held relatively in check by Josh Richardson, put up nine points over the first 24 minutes.

Kemba just snatched Embiid's ankles 😳 pic.twitter.com/uAvFj68rC9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 23, 2020

Jayson Tatum can read a defense 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bvgJgIiBlv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 23, 2020

As hard as the Celtics played, however, they forced only one turnover in the first half.

CELTICS TAKE CONTROL

The third quarter played out much like the first two frames, until the final few minutes.

The game was tied with just under four minutes left in the third, but the Celtics closed the frame on a 12-0 run to take an 89-77 lead into the fourth.

Tatum was a force, racking up 10 points in the quarter, including a deep 3-pointer with under two seconds remaining. Walker added eight more points, continuing his strong performance.

The third quarter unfortunately was marred by a scary incident involving Tobias Harris, who late in the frame slammed his head off the court after getting his legs tangled with Tatum.

Absolutely stomach-turning head injury sustained by Tobias Harris as he tries to block Jason Tatum’s shot and gets his legs taken out from under him on the landing. pic.twitter.com/BYYCSGw3wy — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 23, 2020

Harris, bloodied, walked off the court under his own power. He was diagnosed with a left eye laceration and evaluated for a possible concussion.

BOSTON CLOSES IT OUT

The Sixers showed heart in the final court, but the Celtics ultimately proved too much for their Eastern Conference counterparts.

Boston carried its momentum from the third into the final quarter, eventually reaching a 16-2 run after the injury to Harris, who did return late in the fourth.

The teams traded buckets for much of the quarter, which is all Boston needed to earn the win.

thanks for coming — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 23, 2020

Embiid led the way for the Sixers with 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Harris chipped in with 20 points and five boards. Al Horford contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort.

PLAY OF THE GAME

This play felt like the dagger, even though it came at the end of the third:

THAT'S HOW YOU CLOSE OUT THE THIRD🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wiUS10Bisk — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 23, 2020

UP NEXT

The Celtics await both their opponent and schedule for the second round. The most likely will face the Toronto Raptors, who currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets and will play Game 4 on Sunday night.