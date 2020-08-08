Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics brought everything they had Friday night against the Raptors.

In what was expected to be a close game, Boston played playoff-caliber basketball for all four quarters, allowing Toronto only 14 first-quarter points.

The ball movement looked as good as it has throughout the C’s five games in Orlando while the defense was exceptional in a 122-100 statement win over the defending NBA champions, currently the No. 2 seed in the playoff picture.

Jaylen Brown (20), Jayson Tatum (18), Kemba Walker (17), Brad Wanamaker (13), Daniel Theis (11), Semi Ojeleye(11) and Robert Williams (10) all scored double figures for Boston.

With the win, the Celtics moved to 46-23, while the Raptors fell to 49-19.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Gordon Hayward

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

STRONG FIRST FOR BOSTON

Boston came out strong with a 6-0 run that turned into a 10-2 stretch, highlighted by a sweet step-back 3-pointer from Brown.

Hayward upped the lead to 12-2 when he froze Gasol with a slick hesitation dribble before going right to the rim.

Gordon Hayward be like: I got this.#Celtics Rewind is Presented by @TMobile

Watch on @NBCSBoston or stream: https://t.co/Xmx7Whh8Zt pic.twitter.com/SytTnFfG38 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 8, 2020

But it wasn’t just the offense. The defense looked the best its been since the NBA restart, holding the Raptors to 14 points to take a 21-14 lead after 12 minutes. Toronto did miss some quality shots, as shown by Boston’s early run, but the C’s defense held their own to keep the Raptors out of the paint.

Brown led all scorers with seven points.

ALL BOSTON

More strong defense was on display at the start of the second, and it kept Toronto away from the rim for the first three-plus minutes of the quarter as the C’s went on a 13-0 run.

Walker made it look easy and extended Boston’s lead to 37-23.

The Raptors began to show signs of life when they went on a 7-0 run, but Boston completely erased that with back-to-back corner three’s from Theis.

The C’s took a 52-37 lead at half and held Toronto to just 32 percent shooting before the intermission.

Brown and Theis had 11 points after two quarters, while Tatum had eight.

BALL MOVEMENT, BALL MOVEMENT, BALL MOVEMENT

Brad Stevens called for a timeout early in the third after the Raptors made it a 10-point game. And whatever he said must have resonated with the C’s as they went on an 8-0 run afterward.

Boston had slick ball movement throughout the quarter, which led to back-to-back floaters from Tatum and some more Theis buckets.

.@jaytatum0's floater is a thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/zBPmpEKxEh — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 8, 2020

good luck defending that pic.twitter.com/EbhHcpVFdM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 8, 2020

The C’s opened up a 22-point lead on the defending NBA champions with 3:53 left in the quarter, and never looked back, opening up a 29-point edge in the final two minutes.

After all was said and done, Boston led 91-57 after three.

Brown continued to dominate with 20 points.

C’s SEAL IT

It was all Boston straight to the end.

More buckets, more defense and more ball movement helped seal the statement win.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Goodness.

THAT LEVEL OF FOCUS pic.twitter.com/c6OfFEtp4Y — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 8, 2020

UP NEXT

The Celtics now shift their focus to the Orlando Magic, looking for their third consecutive win. Tip-off is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images