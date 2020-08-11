Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA playoffs are just around the corner, and the Celtics are gaining steam.

Boston topped the Memphis Grizzlies 122-107 in their penultimate seeding game ahead of the postseason. The C’s earned an early double-digit advantage on the Grizzlies, who are battling for the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jayson Tatum looked like his old self, posting a monstrous 29 points and six rebounds in 29 minutes. Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward, meanwhile, notched 19 points apiece on a combined 53.8 percent shooting.

Ja Morant (26 points, 13 assists) and Jonas Valanciunas (14 points, 10 rebounds) both earned double-doubles for the Grizzlies. But it simply wasn’t enough to give Memphis the edge they sought over Boston.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Gordon Hayward

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

C’S ASSEMBLE LEAD

Boston found an early edge, but Memphis managed to stay within striking distance.

Both Tatum and Walker got off to hot starts, posting five and six points, respectively, in the first on 5-of-9 shooting.

JT gets going early 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/OmZqVGy0K6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 11, 2020

The Grizzlies quickly pushed back, tying the game at 13 midway through the quarter thanks to some solid stuff from Morant and Valanciunas, who combined for 13 points in the first 12 minutes.

feed the big fella ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/WV0Qc3lLeC — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) August 11, 2020

Gordon Hayward, however, would change that with his first three of the game.

Boston built on its lead from there, leading Memphis by seven after one. Morant led all scorers with seven points in the quarter.

BIG BOSTON ENERGY

The C’s didn’t let up on the gas in the second.

Boston kicked off the quarter on a big 11-4 run, opening up its first double-figure lead of the game. Tatum continued to dazzle, leading all scorers with 17 points and going 6-for-8 from the field in the first half alone.

Robert Williams emerged in the second, nabbing impressive three blocks and one pretty sweet dunk.

Memphis was down by as much as 22 points at one point in the half. Dillon Brooks and Bradon Clarke helped give the Grizzlies life, however with a combined 14 points on 41.2 percent shooting.

But Boston managed to maintain its double-figure lead through the end of the half, taking a 56-40 advantage into the third.

NO QUIT IN MEMPHIS

The C’s big lead began to slip away early, though Boston remained firm down the stretch.

Memphis quickly closed in on C’s lead, trimming it from 16 to eight in less than three minutes. Morant continued to dominate, notching nine points and one impressive block in the third.

Tatum came in clutch though with a key triple early in the quarter to help maintain Boston’s double-figure advantage. The Timelord’s success continued as well, earning 10 points (including another epic dunk) and five rebounds through the third.

Timelord making dunks a casual thing he does 20 times a game now#Celtics Rewind is Presented by @TMobile

Watch on @NBCSBoston or stream: https://t.co/Xmx7Whh8Zt pic.twitter.com/fMPP1piy1y — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 11, 2020

Despite the Grizzlies’ best efforts, the C’s held a 10-point lead entering the final 12 minutes.

DEAL = SEALED

Try as they might, the Grizzlies simply couldn’t close the C’s lead.

Boston and Memphis going shot-for-shot through the first half of the frame. The Celtics maintained their edge, though, with Walker padding his point total along the way. Hayward added a few extra tallies, as well.

There wasn’t much more to this one, with Boston holding its double-figure lead throughout the fourth. The C’s topped the Grizzlies 122-107 with just one more game on their seeding-round schedule.

PLAY OF THE GAME

So nice, we had to show it twice.

UP NEXT

The C’s will wrap up their seeding-game schedule Thursday against the Washington Wizards, with tip-off slated for 12 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images