Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics made a pair of second-half runs, but couldn’t overcome an underwhelming second quarter, all while going scoreless for three minutes during crunch time.

The end result? A 111-106 loss to the fourth-seeded Miami Heat, who are now a mere 1.5 games behind the Celtics for the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed.

Boston had trouble making the most of their offensive trips against the Miami zone defense, finishing while shooting 43 percent from the floor (37-for-85).

Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 23 points on 6-for-11 from the floor while Jaylen Brown showcased impressive stretches as he finished with 18 points on 9-for-23 from the field. Brown added 10 rebounds to his stat line, the only Celtic to record a double-double.

Gordon Hayward (15), Kemba Walker (12) and Enes Kanter (10) all scored double figures. Walker, who continues to recover from a knee injury, played 26 minutes.

The Celtics move to 44-23 with the loss, while the Heat advance to 43-25 with the victory.

Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Gordon Hayward

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

DECENT START

The Celtics got off to a good-not-great start against the Heat, trailing 33-28 after the first quarter after Miami had taken a 10-point lead midway through the period.

Walker was creating, Theis was finishing.

And just like that we're on the board ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ix6OVuZ3fT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 4, 2020

Hayward was creating, Hayward was finishing.

"I'll just take this one" 😏 pic.twitter.com/ZoI3Tyer7u — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 4, 2020

Then there was Brown, who was going at the rim with no remorse.

And Tatum clearly didn’t want to be left out either, finishing on a traditional three-point play after a smooth take to the basket.

look at Tatum man 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/05LjbigWmO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 4, 2020

FALLING BEHIND

The Celtics fell behind by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, before closing the gap to 63-51 at the intermission.

Hayward showed both strength and tenacity on this second-quarter drive.

Gordon's on the attack 💪 pic.twitter.com/OBr2Ve3UyI — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 4, 2020

Heat big man Bam Adebayo (team-high 21 points) was a major reason behind the second-quarter surge, coupled with the fact Miami converted on 10 3-pointers in the first half (41 percent at half). Miami shot 34 percent from long range during the contest.

Tyler Herro had three of them before the intermission.

HAPPY TYLER TUESDAY! 👶🐐 @raf_tyler is up to 11 Pts in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/BmpJtVzWa2 — x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 4, 2020

The Celtics shot 30 percent from behind the arc.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU

Behind the two-way play of Brown and the rest of the Celtics defense, Boston stormed back in the third.

The Celtics, at one point, went on an extended 15-1 run, cutting their deficit to just four points midway through the quarter.

Strong again 💪🏾@FCHWPO is gonna find a way to get to the basket pic.twitter.com/sF4uhmSYIV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 5, 2020

Tatum hit a crucial 3-pointer during the run, as well.

The Celtics ultimately cut their deficit to 69-68 with 6:14 left in the period, but the Heat went on a run of their own — 14-2 — over the next three-plus minutes.

Hayward was rung up with just his third-ever technical foul with 5:36 left in what was then a three-point game.

That was Gordon Hayward's first technical foul as a Celtic and just the third of his career. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) August 5, 2020

Marcus Smart fouled out with 3:46 left in the third, making matters all the more worse for the Celtics, who needed as much defensive help as they could get.

The Celtics did cut it to single digits, 91-83, after a half-court buzzer beater by Walker at the end of the third.

FINAL RUN NOT ENOUGH

Going with a lineup of Brad Wanamaker-Brown-Romeo Langford-Semi Ojeleye-Enes Kanter in the opening minutes of the fourth, the Celtics cut a 10-point lead to six before a Miami timeout with 9:21 left.

Miami’s Dragic hit a pair of tough jumpers to extend the Heat lead to 98-89, but the Boston starters checked back in with the game still separated by seven points.

Brown, Hayward and Tatum each took turns attacking the rim before a Theis transition slam to cut the C’s lead to 102-98.

no one wants to meet JB at the rim 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ICVUxDNHca — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 5, 2020

HERE COMES THEIS 🔨 pic.twitter.com/aZE4zjfYJB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 5, 2020

The Heat, however, went on a 8-0 run after the dunk as the Celtics went without a made basket for more than three minutes in crunch time.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Brown forced a Miami turnover on the defensive end and then took it coast-to-coast with a nice hesitation move at the top of the key allowing him to get by ex-Boston Celtic Jae Crowder on the way to the rim.

He showed an emphatic reaction on the dunk, too.

GET OUT OF THIS MAN’S WAY 😤 pic.twitter.com/pDvenygo03 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 5, 2020

UP NEXT

The Celtics return to the floor Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET against the Brooklyn Nets.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images