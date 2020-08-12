Last postseason, Charlie Coyle was on of, if not the best forward on the Boston Bruins.
He’s off to a good start in 2020, too.
The Bruins’ third-line forward had a goal on two shots in the B’s thrilling 4-3 double-overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes. He also logged just over 20 minutes of ice time while centering a line with Nick Ritchie and Anders Bjork.
For more on Coyle, check out the “Bruins Postgame Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.
