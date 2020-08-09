Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie McAvoy was impressive for the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

The young defenseman led the team in time-on-ice Sunday with 24:22 while peppering the Washington Capitals netminder Braden Holtby with three shots on net.

Although he did finish the game with a minus-two rating, McAvoy coupled solid defense with good pressure in the offensive throughout the contest.

After the game, NESN’s Dale Arnold, Andrew Raycroft and Billy Jaffe discussed McAvoy’s performance. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images