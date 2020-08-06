Michael Chavis is having quite a night at the plate Wednesday.
The Red Sox first baseman belted a two-run bomb to deep left-center field in the sixth inning, extending Boston’s lead to 5-0 heading into the bottom of the frame.
Chavis is a perfect 3-for-3 in the game, the homer coming on a hanging change up from Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough.
Check it out:
Sorry to that cardboard fan. pic.twitter.com/g0yyVNC8fy
— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 6, 2020
Chavis has two home runs on the season, while it was the second blast of the night for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo hit a home run of his own in the second inning.
Yarbrough exited in the sixth inning after giving up five earned runs on eight hits.
