Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Slide over Christian Vazquez, Mitch Moreland is providing you some company.

The Red Sox first baseman connected on a two-run shot to right field, ultimately breaking the tie game and giving Boston a 4-2 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning of Friday night’s contest.

Moreland is now tied with Vazquez for a team-lead in home runs (four).

Check it out:

Putting the power on display. 💪 pic.twitter.com/twLhdXZcTU — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 8, 2020

Moreland’s blast was the second of the night for the Red Sox, as teammate Alex Verdugo hit his second home run in as many games during the second inning.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images