The days until the 2020 NFL season begins are ticking down, and the New England Patriots used Tuesday as a day to show off their new threads.
The organization Tuesday evening posted photos of players wearing the new blue jerseys both on its website and official Twitter account Tuesday evening.
Hold up, pose.
More pics: https://t.co/7DtWyAJ4rZ pic.twitter.com/sFmTrT9n3e
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 11, 2020
First look at Cam Newton in a #Patriots uniform:
(via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/NWepRorVAg
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 11, 2020
You can view more players — Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore, James White, etc. — on the official website here.
The Patriots will begin practices Wednesday while padded practices begin Aug. 17.
