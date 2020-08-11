Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The days until the 2020 NFL season begins are ticking down, and the New England Patriots used Tuesday as a day to show off their new threads.

The organization Tuesday evening posted photos of players wearing the new blue jerseys both on its website and official Twitter account Tuesday evening.

You can view more players — Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore, James White, etc. — on the official website here.

The Patriots will begin practices Wednesday while padded practices begin Aug. 17.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images