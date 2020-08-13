Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Patriots’ first practice is in the books.

New England on Wednesday assembled outside Gillette Stadium for their first training camp practice. Afterward, the Patriots’ official Instagram account shared highlights from the session, including a look at Cam Newton under center.

Check it out:

New England’s first padded practice is scheduled for next Monday. That’s when the real fun should begin.

As for Newton, the veteran quarterback apparently has made a strong impression on the Patriots locker room — for better or for worse.

