Christian Pulisic is making his country proud.

The Chelsea FC and United States men’s national soccer team star scored the opening goal Saturday in the 2020 FA Cup Final. Pulisic received Olivier Giroud’s lay-off pass and scored from close range to give the Blues a lead in the sixth minute.

After Pulisic scored, his nickname, “Captain America,” started trending on Twitter, and for good reason. He’s the first United States-born player to score in the FA Cup final, which has been played since 1872.

AT THE BRIDGE. AT WEMBLEY. IT DOESN'T MATTER. CAPTAIN AMERICA GETS IT DONE!!!! #HeadsUpFACup #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/JWXjDXBHkj — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) August 1, 2020

"I can do this all day." -Captain America

-Christian Pulisic pic.twitter.com/v43SeUvz8k — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) August 1, 2020

The goal was Pulisic’s 11th this season in all competitions for Chelsea. He has been on fire since English soccer’s restart, scoring five goals and registering four assists in 10 games.

However Pulisic’s joy was short-lived, as Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for Arsenal in the 29th minute. Pulisic then exited the game early in the second half due to an apparent leg injury.

Christian Pulisic exits the #FACupFinal with an apparent hamstring injury Get well soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fcKBNSZMQS — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 1, 2020

Christian Pulisic's #FACupFinal game by numbers: 85% passing accuracy

4 take-ons completed

3 shots attempted

2 shots on target

1 goal The most take-ons and shots among all players on the pitch prior to his substitution. pic.twitter.com/0PT7mMhsbT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 1, 2020

The FA Cup Final was tied 1-1 when we published this article in the second half.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images