Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alex Verdugo is impressing more than just Red Sox fans with his defensive skills.

The 24-year-old made quite an impressive catch in the ninth inning of Boston’s 5-3 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night, robbing Travis Shaw of a game-winning home run in the process. Christian Vazquez wouldn’t let the Toronto slugger forgot it, reminding him of Verdugo’s epic abilities before his first at-bat Saturday night.

And Vazquez’s advice was short but sweet: “Don’t hit it to right.”

Check it out:

"Don't hit it to right." Vazquez mic'd & reminding Shaw about last night. pic.twitter.com/DwdZDyU6b2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2020

Awesome stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images