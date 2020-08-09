Alex Verdugo is impressing more than just Red Sox fans with his defensive skills.

The 24-year-old made quite an impressive catch in the ninth inning of Boston’s 5-3 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night, robbing Travis Shaw of a game-winning home run in the process. Christian Vazquez wouldn’t let the Toronto slugger forgot it, reminding him of Verdugo’s epic abilities before his first at-bat Saturday night.

And Vazquez’s advice was short but sweet: “Don’t hit it to right.”

Check it out:

Awesome stuff.

More: Alex Verdugo Refutes Notion He’s Replacing Mookie Betts

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images