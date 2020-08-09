Alex Verdugo is impressing more than just Red Sox fans with his defensive skills.
The 24-year-old made quite an impressive catch in the ninth inning of Boston’s 5-3 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night, robbing Travis Shaw of a game-winning home run in the process. Christian Vazquez wouldn’t let the Toronto slugger forgot it, reminding him of Verdugo’s epic abilities before his first at-bat Saturday night.
And Vazquez’s advice was short but sweet: “Don’t hit it to right.”
Check it out:
Vazquez mic'd & reminding Shaw about last night. pic.twitter.com/DwdZDyU6b2
— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2020
Awesome stuff.
