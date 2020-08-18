Claude Julien Update: Kirk Muller Delivers Positive News On Canadiens Coach

After a scare just over a week ago, things appear to be trending in the right direction for Claude Julien.

The 60-year-old Montreal Canadiens head coach left the Toronto bubble last Wednesday after experiencing chest pains. Two days later, the team announced he had a stent inserted into his coronary artery and was released from the hospital to rest at home.

Since Julien left the bubble, assistant Kirk Muller has taken over behind the bench for the Habs. Muller on Tuesday morning shared the latest on Julien.

“Yes, yeah I spoke to him yesterday,” Muller said in his pregame press conference over Zoom. “He told me he’s getting out for a few walks, which is great news. So, again, the most important thing is his health, so that’s really good to hear. So we had a good chat yesterday to get caught up.”

The Canadiens currently trail the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in their best-of-seven first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Game 4 got underway Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.