The Portland Trail Blazers must upset the odds in order to continue their surge for a spot in the NBA playoffs.

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Blazers on Saturday afternoon at Walt Disney World near Orlando in an NBA seeding round game. The Clippers are trying to hang on to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, while the Blazers are in ninth place but only half a game behind the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies.

Here’s when and how to watch Clippers versus Trail Blazers:

When: Saturday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

